John Menzies (LON:MNZS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

John Menzies plc (LON:MNZS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 353 ($4.61). John Menzies shares last traded at GBX 339 ($4.43), with a volume of 262,018 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MNZS. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of John Menzies in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.42) price objective on shares of John Menzies in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 323.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £311.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81.

In other news, insider Alvaro Gomez-Reino purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 299 ($3.91) per share, for a total transaction of £119,600 ($156,258.17).

John Menzies Company Profile (LON:MNZS)

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

