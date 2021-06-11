Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Heritage Trust Co’s 7th Largest Position

Heritage Trust Co grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.7% of Heritage Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JNJ traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.32. The company had a trading volume of 226,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,804,719. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The company has a market cap of $432.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

