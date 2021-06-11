Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,831 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.0% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $1.26 on Friday, hitting $165.82. The company had a trading volume of 47,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,804,719. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

