Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Tower Bridge Advisors’ 5th Largest Position

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,365 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.5% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $33,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $4,370,566,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $1,126,076,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,263 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,229 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $2.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.35. The company had a trading volume of 272,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,804,719. The company has a market cap of $432.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

