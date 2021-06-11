Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Decreased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 858,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,103 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.8% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $141,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,656 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,229 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $4,370,566,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,236,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,680,000 after purchasing an additional 692,267 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,804,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.04. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

