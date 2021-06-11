Jollibee Foods (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) Upgraded to Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

Jollibee Foods (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
JBFCY stock traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $16.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119. Jollibee Foods has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $17.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.96.
Jollibee Foods Company Profile
Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Jollibee Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jollibee Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.