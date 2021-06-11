Jollibee Foods (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) Upgraded to Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

Jollibee Foods (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

JBFCY stock traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $16.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119. Jollibee Foods has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $17.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.96.

Jollibee Foods Company Profile

Jollibee Foods Corporation, doing business as Jollibee, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants. The company operates quick service restaurants under the Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Yong He King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Mang Inasal, Burger King, Highlands Coffee, PHO24, Hard Rock Cafe, Dunkin' Donuts, Smashburger, Tim Ho Wan, Tortas Frontera, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, and Panda Express names.

