Jonathan Sheena Sells 1,034 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,034 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.60, for a total value of $106,088.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 475,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,752,339.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 13th, Jonathan Sheena sold 3,213 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $334,826.73.

On Monday, March 29th, Jonathan Sheena sold 586 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $49,194.70.

On Monday, March 22nd, Jonathan Sheena sold 331 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $34,768.24.

NASDAQ NTRA traded down $1.68 on Friday, reaching $103.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,057,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.51 and a beta of 1.32. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.43 and a 1 year high of $127.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Natera in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,502,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Natera by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,237,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,736,000 after purchasing an additional 717,481 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Natera by 1,880.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 737,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,904,000 after purchasing an additional 700,432 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,468,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,081,000 after purchasing an additional 487,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Natera by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 934,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $94,910,000 after acquiring an additional 367,596 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

