Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 11,031 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.52, for a total value of $2,553,897.12. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 18,579,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,301,558,252.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,266 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.65, for a total value of $2,162,798.90.

On Monday, May 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,032 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $4,504,282.72.

Shares of MORN traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $235.11. The stock had a trading volume of 618 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.70. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.19 and a 12-month high of $270.08.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter worth about $1,167,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth about $2,301,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 1,201.7% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 151,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,997,000 after acquiring an additional 139,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 48.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

