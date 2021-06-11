JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) Shares Acquired by Blue Edge Capital LLC

Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF makes up 1.1% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Blue Edge Capital LLC owned 0.19% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF worth $4,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 558.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 485.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Shares of BBCA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.07. 3,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,703. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.38. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $43.64 and a 52 week high of $66.45.

