JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 107,255 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,958,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,255 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 4.30% of Zimmer Biomet worth $1,434,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZBH. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 54.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,118,000 after buying an additional 42,318 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 17,255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities raised Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.35.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,372. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.66. 5,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,805. The company has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.36. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.00 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

