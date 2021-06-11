JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 19,722,192 Shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY) by 423.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,381,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,722,192 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF were worth $1,256,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 663,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,217,000 after purchasing an additional 350,141 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,041,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 1,325.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 136,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,108,000 after buying an additional 127,347 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,546,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,584,000.

Shares of BATS JPHY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.05. The company had a trading volume of 19,800 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.79. JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF has a one year low of $49.82 and a one year high of $56.51.

