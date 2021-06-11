JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 3,275,715 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,657,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,275,715 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 46.77% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $923,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,639,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,156,000 after acquiring an additional 533,723 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,019,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,271,000 after purchasing an additional 185,703 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,008,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,727,000 after purchasing an additional 73,529 shares during the period. David Loasby boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. David Loasby now owns 532,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,391,000 after buying an additional 21,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 6.0% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 385,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after buying an additional 21,989 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,263,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,858.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 11,512 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $1,737,160.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,365,827.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,524 shares of company stock valued at $8,529,472.

AMJ stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.79. The company had a trading volume of 25,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,275. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.24.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.