JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 4,491,735 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,491,735 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.21% of CVS Health worth $1,194,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $406,600.00. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,410,107.76. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 745,337 shares of company stock worth $57,776,525. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.82.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.40. 27,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,129,042. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.38. The stock has a market cap of $112.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

