JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,158,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,449,655 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 4.03% of Truist Financial worth $3,158,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $647,266,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $301,177,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,117,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,430,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823,712 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,196,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 379.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $184,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,828 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.27.

Truist Financial stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.98. The company had a trading volume of 59,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,884,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $33.47 and a 1 year high of $62.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.70. The stock has a market cap of $77.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

In other news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

