JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,424,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 7.40% of CMS Energy worth $1,311,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in CMS Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 109,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 7,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMS shares. Barclays increased their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Vertical Research lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

NYSE CMS traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.53. The company had a trading volume of 39,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,291. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.18.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

