JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 5,087 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,424,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 7.40% of CMS Energy worth $1,311,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 241.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CMS traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.53. 39,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,121,291. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.99.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.17%.

A number of research firms have commented on CMS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

