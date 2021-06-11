JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 532,999 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,774,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 532,999 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.30% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $917,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $243.59. The company had a trading volume of 10,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,115. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $219.50 and a one year high of $284.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.81.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

