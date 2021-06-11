JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,713,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,302 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.99% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $2,081,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $389.11. 161,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,017,308. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $272.77 and a 1 year high of $390.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $382.08.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

