JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,240,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,283 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.5% of JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.39% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $3,676,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,013 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $616,182,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,478 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $423.83. The company had a trading volume of 126,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,393,161. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $296.49 and a 1 year high of $425.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $417.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

