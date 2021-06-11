JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 70.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,301,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,920,513 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.39% of Amphenol worth $943,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 114.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 38,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 20,706 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Amphenol by 72.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 155,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,281,000 after buying an additional 65,369 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Amphenol by 113.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 61,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 32,833 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth $1,085,000. Finally, Decatur Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,013 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 20,570 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,022,082.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,610.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Gu sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $4,080,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,216,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 769,133 shares of company stock worth $51,217,363. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APH traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $68.25. 25,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,723,528. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $45.90 and a 1-year high of $69.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.40.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.