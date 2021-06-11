JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.01 Billion Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,078,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,617,266 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.27% of Infosys worth $1,012,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Infosys by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 424,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Infosys in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,557,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Infosys by 10.2% in the first quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 46.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,430,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,212,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,040,000 after buying an additional 1,502,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INFY. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.97.

Shares of INFY stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.15. 79,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,803,989. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.64. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $19.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.85.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 26.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

