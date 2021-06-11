JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.02 Billion Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,035,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,299,802 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 5.08% of Ventas worth $1,015,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3,980.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 578,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,360,000 after buying an additional 564,128 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 471,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,116,000 after purchasing an additional 97,443 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Ventas by 568.4% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 300,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after purchasing an additional 255,341 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Ventas by 551.3% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 50,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 42,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Ventas by 167.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 29,008 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VTR stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.63. 24,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,096,711. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.22. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $58.43.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 54.22%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $963,993.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,496,242.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard I. Gilchrist sold 8,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $482,793.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,226,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,716. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays upgraded Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

