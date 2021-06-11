JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.05 Billion Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,513,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,572 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.87% of Ameriprise Financial worth $1,049,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,954,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,081,410,000 after acquiring an additional 211,818 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,985,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,847,000 after acquiring an additional 112,855 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,136,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,820,000 after purchasing an additional 204,250 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,087,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,642,000 after purchasing an additional 61,841 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,870,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,429,000 after buying an additional 9,123 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

NYSE:AMP traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $258.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,955. The firm has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -584.80 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.70 and a 52-week high of $269.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.44.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a positive return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

In other news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total transaction of $251,850.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,911.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total value of $405,366.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,071.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,486 shares of company stock worth $4,268,471 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.44.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.