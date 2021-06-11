JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.19 Billion Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 39.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,491,735 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.21% of CVS Health worth $1,194,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,113,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,131 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,960,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,090,100,000 after buying an additional 77,629 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $964,912,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CVS Health by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,152,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $829,977,000 after acquiring an additional 32,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in CVS Health by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $691,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.40. The company had a trading volume of 27,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,129,042. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.38.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVS. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research upped their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.82.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 73,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $5,470,024.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,519,485.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $3,648,995.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,778 shares in the company, valued at $947,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 745,337 shares of company stock valued at $57,776,525 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

