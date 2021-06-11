JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.35 Billion Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,973,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,740,618 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 9.88% of Leidos worth $1,345,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Leidos by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 11,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at $941,872.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LDOS traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $106.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,784. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.15 and a 1-year high of $113.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.18. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 5.64%. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LDOS. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus increased their target price on Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.38.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

