JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.54 Billion Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 69.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,593,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,580,235 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 11.62% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,535,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,999,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 18,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.56. The stock had a trading volume of 100,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,243,613. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.78 and a twelve month high of $123.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.22.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

