JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.62 Billion Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,854,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,177,742 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 98.56% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $1,615,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,316,000.

NYSEARCA:BBMC traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.70. 1,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,358. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $56.97 and a twelve month high of $91.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.17.

