JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.90 Billion Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,530,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,392,712 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 7.37% of iShares MBS ETF worth $1,900,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $108.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,209. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.48. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $108.10 and a 52 week high of $111.22.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

