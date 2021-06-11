JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.08 Billion Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,560,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,508 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.16% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $2,081,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 113,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15,375 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $15,392,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 179.0% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.0% in the first quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $462.56. 24,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,824,052. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $467.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.57 and a 52-week high of $532.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total transaction of $10,033,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,446,696.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.45.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

