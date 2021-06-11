JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $884.35 Million Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,245,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,358,048 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 6.46% of Loews worth $884,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 14.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 9,347 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Loews by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,994,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,311,000 after buying an additional 117,733 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Loews during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. 57.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $645,196.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,215.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $327,446.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

L stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,499. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.31. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $31.18 and a 12 month high of $59.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,398.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

