JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $923.35 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,657,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,275,715 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 46.77% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $923,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMJ. Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares during the period. Finally, David Loasby grew its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. David Loasby now owns 532,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after acquiring an additional 21,672 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $153.12 per share, for a total transaction of $101,059.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,968.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $1,968,792.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,678,057.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,524 shares of company stock valued at $8,529,472.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMJ traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.79. The company had a trading volume of 25,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,275. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.24. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $20.60.

