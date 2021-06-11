JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $943.47 Million Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 70.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,301,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,920,513 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.39% of Amphenol worth $943,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,846,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,024,481,000 after buying an additional 22,991,845 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,332,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,143,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925,307 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,578,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,906,415,000 after buying an additional 340,732 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 104.9% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 12,653,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $835,478,000 after buying an additional 6,476,500 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Amphenol by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,463,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $976,023,000 after acquiring an additional 51,576 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $9,823,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 253,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,317,374.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,022,082.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Shares of NYSE APH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,528. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.90 and a fifty-two week high of $69.62.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

