JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 55.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,067,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,671,397 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 5.51% of PPG Industries worth $1,963,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after buying an additional 36,888 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.29.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPG traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,705. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $98.41 and a one year high of $182.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.68. The stock has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.