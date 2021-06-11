JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,078,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,617,266 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.27% of Infosys worth $1,012,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INFY. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Infosys in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Infosys by 319.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INFY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.97.

INFY stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.15. 79,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,803,989. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.64. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $8.84 and a 1 year high of $19.91. The stock has a market cap of $85.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.85.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 19.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

