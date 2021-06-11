JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 645,177 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.92% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $1,924,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.59. 652,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,853,357. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $133.28 and a 52-week high of $234.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $223.62.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.