JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC)

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2021

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,854,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,177,742 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 98.56% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $1,615,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,316,000.

BBMC traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.70. 1,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,358. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $56.97 and a 52-week high of $91.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.17.

