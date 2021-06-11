JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) to Underweight

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $5.50 price target on the bank’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.62% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of AVAL stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $7.03.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 9.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 1st quarter worth about $6,927,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 498,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 79,270 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 1st quarter worth about $3,054,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 1st quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 72,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company offers deposit products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits, including deposits from correspondent banks, cashier checks, and collection services.

