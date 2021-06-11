JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.0% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $26,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 980,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,291,000 after purchasing an additional 82,700 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 424.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after purchasing an additional 96,721 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 354,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $3,915,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 68.2% in the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 9,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $1,968,792.30. Insiders have sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.79.

Shares of JPM traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.93. The company had a trading volume of 647,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,262,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.78 and a fifty-two week high of $167.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

