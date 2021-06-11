JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 7,476,405 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 62.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,492,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,476,405 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 7.50% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $1,228,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGK. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 39,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.91. 83,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,079,244. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $70.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.22.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.