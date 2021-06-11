JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 216.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,656,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,287,461 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 5.77% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $1,509,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $267,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 34.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,784,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,143,000 after buying an additional 350,760 shares during the period.

RSP stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $151.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,528. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.56. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $98.06 and a 12-month high of $152.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

