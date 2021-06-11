JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,958,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,255 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 4.30% of Zimmer Biomet worth $1,434,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $379,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $664,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 495,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,362,000 after purchasing an additional 20,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,904.8% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.66. 5,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.36. The stock has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.35. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.00 and a 1 year high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Northland Securities raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.35.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

