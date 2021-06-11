JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,365,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 447,365 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.19% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $1,035,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $2,952,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIS. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.59.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,683,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,784.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FIS traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.78. 31,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,566,550. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.54. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.17 and a 12-month high of $156.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $91.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -382.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.85.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.