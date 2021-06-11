JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,342,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,843 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.14% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $2,340,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,298,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,819,000 after purchasing an additional 41,848 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 17.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,954,000 after purchasing an additional 13,550 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 4,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PNC traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $188.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,021. The firm has a market cap of $80.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.09 and a fifty-two week high of $203.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

