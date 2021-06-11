JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Price Target to $134.00

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its price objective raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $98.00 to $134.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WLK. Alembic Global Advisors upped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Westlake Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Shares of Westlake Chemical stock opened at $100.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.99. Westlake Chemical has a one year low of $49.66 and a one year high of $106.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,785. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical in the first quarter valued at $153,283,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 13,540.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,410,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,210,000 after buying an additional 1,399,844 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $27,936,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 1,062.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 352,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,272,000 after buying an additional 321,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 1,108.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 287,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,571,000 after buying an additional 264,150 shares in the last quarter. 26.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

