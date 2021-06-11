JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,035,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,299,802 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 5.08% of Ventas worth $1,015,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 471,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,116,000 after acquiring an additional 97,443 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 902,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,266,000 after purchasing an additional 40,900 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Ventas by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 248,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Ventas by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,538,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,750,000 after buying an additional 94,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp raised shares of Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

Shares of NYSE VTR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.63. The stock had a trading volume of 24,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,711. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $58.43.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. Ventas’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.22%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $1,005,929.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,257,938.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard I. Gilchrist sold 8,934 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $482,793.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,716 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.