JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 1,015,491 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,328,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,015,491 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 7.63% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $2,461,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,711,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,138,738,000 after buying an additional 60,130 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,423,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $968,452,000 after buying an additional 88,408 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $651,242,000 after buying an additional 111,107 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,075,000 after purchasing an additional 976,663 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,044,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,158,232.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,015 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SWK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.82.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $203.37. 4,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,041. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.74 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The stock has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.35.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 10.18%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 30.97%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

