JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 259,239 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,137,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 259,239 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.67% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $1,124,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 30,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Gunma Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,008,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGT traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $381.23. 528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,592. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.70. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $258.61 and a fifty-two week high of $388.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

