JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 495,875 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,007,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 495,875 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.88% of Parker-Hannifin worth $1,579,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $794,592,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth $122,656,000. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $97,944,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,502,000 after buying an additional 305,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,444,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.14.

PH traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $302.91. 3,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,934. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $170.30 and a one year high of $324.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $313.24. The company has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.79.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 7,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total transaction of $2,435,139.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,585,545.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total transaction of $1,257,117.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,806 shares of company stock valued at $9,452,769 over the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

