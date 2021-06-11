JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 823,259 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,467,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 823,259 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.53% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $1,251,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,775,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $803,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 854,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $386,820,000 after buying an additional 52,861 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,624,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.7% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 658,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,064,000 after acquiring an additional 35,363 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 393,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $178,115,000 after acquiring an additional 10,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $4.91 on Friday, reaching $532.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,359. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $535.49. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $401.65 and a 1 year high of $568.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stephens lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.22.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.84, for a total value of $265,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 3,125 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.73, for a total value of $1,764,781.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,900.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,207 shares of company stock worth $56,914,074. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

