JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 823,259 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,467,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 823,259 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.53% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $1,251,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,775,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $803,637,000 after buying an additional 8,267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 854,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $386,820,000 after purchasing an additional 52,861 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $333,624,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 658,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,064,000 after buying an additional 35,363 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 393,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $178,115,000 after buying an additional 10,870 shares in the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $4.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $532.65. 3,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $401.65 and a 12 month high of $568.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $535.49.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $5,430,638.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,239,555.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.84, for a total value of $265,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,207 shares of company stock valued at $56,914,074 in the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.22.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

